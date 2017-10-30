Shocking Cristiano Ronaldo Statistic Shows Why Real Madrid Are Struggling So Much This Season

A debate that has lasted more than 10 years could finally be settled after a jaw-dropping stat about Cristiano Ronaldo was revealed by football statistics website, WhoScored.

The highly decorated winger is widely considered as the best player of all time, while those sitting in the Messi camp favour their Argentine hero over Real Madrid's star man.

Although this latest stat about Ronaldo is unlikely to change the minds of his die-hard fans, those that are still sitting on the fence could be swayed towards Lionel Messi after it was revealed that the Portuguese winger has the worst conversion rate of any player in the top five leagues in Europe this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Of all goalscorers in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, Ronaldo has the worst conversion rate (2.5%) pic.twitter.com/ZtLiJyYlZ9 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 29, 2017

A conversion rate of 2.5% - meaning Ronaldo scores one goal for every 40 shots he takes - is an awful return for any player, in any position, that is playing in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1.

Prior to the latest round of fixtures in their respective leagues, Planet Football revealed that AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao had an incredible conversion rate of 50%.

Other top strikers in Europe also boast strike rates that vastly overshadow Ronaldo's, with Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi and TSG Hoffenheim forward Mark Uth registering conversion rates of 36% and 38% respectively.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the league this season, hitting the back of the net in Madrid's narrow 2-1 victory over Getafe.

The Portuguese forward, having missed the opening four fixtures in La Liga after picking up a suspension for pushing a referee in the Supercopa de España, was unable to help his side in Los Blancos' latest match as Real Madrid fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spanish minows Girona.