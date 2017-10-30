Stat Shows Why Dortmund Can't Afford to Lose Pulisic as a Result of Another Disappointing Campaign

For the first Monday morning of the season, Borussia Dortmund find themselves off the top of the Bundesliga table following their shock 4-2 defeat to newly-promoted Hannover on Saturday.

The result piled even more pressure on boss Peter Bosz after his side yet again put in another shoddy display, something that the 'Yellow Wall' of the Signal Iduna Park have had to be become accustomed to over recent weeks.

Borussia Dortmund this season pic.twitter.com/YZcicJFCUL — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 28, 2017

The result continued BVB's recent poor run of form, with the only win picked up in the past five games coming against third-tier side Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal last week.





However, potentially even more worrying for Dortmund is the fact they effect a number of highly-rated stars who will not be satisfied with another season conclusion where no title challenge has been made - which seems to be looking ever the more likely as the campaign rumbles on.

Bosz once again assured journalists in his post-match press conference that there was no crisis inside the Signal Iduna Park, but do the players see it that way?

Dortmund will play at Bayern in the next match for the DFB Pokal. The match will be played on either December 19th or 20th. #bvb #fcbbvb — Dortmund Fans (@DortmundFansBVB) October 29, 2017

If their torrid run of form continues into the winter break, which is now just nine games away - with Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and local rivals Schalke all to take on in that time, they could be set to be set upon by the European elite in attempts to coax a number of their starting XI away.

One man who has attracted attention since his arrival onto the BVB scene is midfielder Christian Pulisic, with Premier League side Liverpool reportedly showing great interest in the United States international.

The 19-year-old is highly-thought-of in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, and once again showed his immense talent during his side's 4-2 humbling in Hannover at the weekend.

The teenage sensation, who was on English sixth-tier Brackley Town's books as a child, completed seven dribbles over the course of the 90 minutes - more than any player has so far this season in the German top-flight.

Christian Pulisic: Completed more dribbles vs Hannover 96 (7) than any other player has managed in a Bundesliga match this season pic.twitter.com/jWQjf3ykKp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 29, 2017

But, with Dortmund seemingly plummeting in recent times, and the rise of RB Leipzig, as well as Bayern retaking control in the Bundesliga, could Pulisic see his future away from the underperforming BVB in January?