Stat Shows Why Dortmund Can't Afford to Lose Pulisic as a Result of Another Disappointing Campaign

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

For the first Monday morning of the season, Borussia Dortmund find themselves off the top of the Bundesliga table following their shock 4-2 defeat to newly-promoted Hannover on Saturday. 

The result piled even more pressure on boss Peter Bosz after his side yet again put in another shoddy display, something that the 'Yellow Wall' of the Signal Iduna Park have had to be become accustomed to over recent weeks. 

The result continued BVB's recent poor run of form, with the only win picked up in the past five games coming against third-tier side Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal last week.


However, potentially even more worrying for Dortmund is the fact they effect a number of highly-rated stars who will not be satisfied with another season conclusion where no title challenge has been made - which seems to be looking ever the more likely as the campaign rumbles on. 

Bosz once again assured journalists in his post-match press conference that there was no crisis inside the Signal Iduna Park, but do the players see it that way? 

If their torrid run of form continues into the winter break, which is now just nine games away - with Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and local rivals Schalke all to take on in that time, they could be set to be set upon by the European elite in attempts to coax a number of their starting XI away. 

One man who has attracted attention since his arrival onto the BVB scene is midfielder Christian Pulisic, with Premier League side Liverpool reportedly showing great interest in the United States international. 

The 19-year-old is highly-thought-of in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, and once again showed his immense talent during his side's 4-2 humbling in Hannover at the weekend. 

The teenage sensation, who was on English sixth-tier Brackley Town's books as a child, completed seven dribbles over the course of the 90 minutes - more than any player has so far this season in the German top-flight. 

But, with Dortmund seemingly plummeting in recent times, and the rise of RB Leipzig, as well as Bayern retaking control in the Bundesliga, could Pulisic see his future away from the underperforming BVB in January? 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters