Swedish Teenager Rines Arifi Pictured in Man Utd Shirt After Earning Old Trafford Trial

Swedish teenager Rines Arifi has been pictured in a Manchester United shirt having been handed a trial at Old Trafford.

The Metro have reported that the 14-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a forward, earned the chance to play with the club after impressing officials.

Arifi currently plays for Swedish club Husie IF and has named Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his idols.

When dream comes true. He is big @manutd fan and almost finishing his trial at Red Devils. Hoping for a positive result. #KosovoPower pic.twitter.com/itwYpQH4rp — Kosovan Football🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty) October 28, 2017

He is now close to completing his trial and was invited to a tour of United's stadium before a decision is made on his future.





Asked about his trial, Arifi said: "It feels great. I’ve dreamed about it since I was little. Manchester United have been my favourite team ever since I was little."





"United will judge him in several different ways as I have understood it," said Arifi's father earlier this month. "But if they like him, Rines will be invited to their academy.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"He loves football a lot and he has been battling since he was six-years-old. He never misses a training session.

“It is not possible to describe how amazing it is to get a trial."

United have been wary of the growth of Manchester City at youth level and have embarked on a recruitment drive since Nicky Butt’s appointment as academy head 18 months ago.