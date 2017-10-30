VIDEO: Watch Astros Fan Steal World Series Home Run Ball From His Friend and Chuck it Back

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

An instant classic.

A back-and-forth nail-biter.

The kind of game that pits brother against brother, friend against friend. No matter whether you're an Astros fan, Dodgers rooter, or casual supporter of the ridiculous dinger convention that is baseball, you're on the edge of your seat for Game 5.

And if that seat's in home run territory in Houston, odds are you caught one. But don't be this guy.

One Astros fan watched his buddy's wife snag a home run ball, then immediately wrestled it away and THREW IT BACK.

My friend, you could have SOLD THAT. For REAL MONEY.

This game may never end, but one friendship in the Crawford Boxes sure did.

Don't worry, though. With the juiced balls fully in play, I'm sure this Texan hero's wife will get another crack at one.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters