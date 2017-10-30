VIDEO: Watch George Springer and Carlos Correa Crush Homers to Blow Game 5 Open

What does a lit World Series game look like?

THIS IS WHAT A LIT WORLD SERIES GAME LOOKS LIKE.

Give up the lead, take it back. Put your opponent on the ropes, then get knocked down. Yeah, it's just been that kind of game. And what could possibly be better?





Oh, yeah. How about a Jose Altuve extra-baser to take a 9-7 lead?





Well, that's good, but how about a Carlos Correa smasher to blow the whole damn thing open?

CARLOS CORREA!



What is even happening right now? pic.twitter.com/FaCYT63aiU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 30, 2017

THAT'S RIGHT. 11 RUNS FOR THE 'STROS.

What are we in store for next? An alien landing?

Nothing would surprise me at this point.