VIDEO: Watch George Springer and Carlos Correa Crush Homers to Blow Game 5 Open

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

What does a lit World Series game look like?

THIS IS WHAT A LIT WORLD SERIES GAME LOOKS LIKE.

Give up the lead, take it back. Put your opponent on the ropes, then get knocked down. Yeah, it's just been that kind of game. And what could possibly be better?


Oh, yeah. How about a Jose Altuve extra-baser to take a 9-7 lead?


Well, that's good, but how about a Carlos Correa smasher to blow the whole damn thing open?

THAT'S RIGHT. 11 RUNS FOR THE 'STROS.

What are we in store for next? An alien landing?

Nothing would surprise me at this point.

