VIDEO: Watch Jose Altuve's Priceless Reaction to Astros Pitching Change

Houston's Luke Gregerson is a professional baseball player. That's no small career accomplishment.

He also had a 4.57 ERA in the regular season.



When Astros superstar and AL MVP candidate Jose Altuve looked over to see Gregerson emerging from the bullpen to take the ball in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, there was no mistaking what he was feeling about the decision.

When your coach brings in your worst pitcher pic.twitter.com/4Iqrf96Gpd — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) October 30, 2017

Shade, consider yourself thrown.

I'm sure the personal relationship between Altuve and Gregerson is just fine, but sometimes you just feel a certain way.



Hey, at least Jose is honest, right?