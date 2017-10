STUFF I DON'T UNDERSTAND ANYMORE:

1. Baseball

2. Things

Puig did a Puig thing and hit, like, a one-handed home run. It's 12-11 in Game 5 of the World Series. It's only the ninth inning, but it feels like the 109th. That's OK. I'm a big boy. It just feels like something paranormal is happening here.



If you dig the long ball, you ain't complaining.



How do we top this?





At this rate, the series is going eight.





I'm calling it.