Watford's Troy Deeney Charged With Violent Conduct Following Joe Allen 'Gouging' Incident

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Troy Deeney has been charged by the FA for violent conduct following Watford's 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Hornets striker got involved in a stoppage-time brawl when emotions spilled over after his hesitance to return the ball to Stoke, after the Potters had sportingly kicked it out because of an injury concern.

He was shown pushing Ryan Shawcross to the ground and then grabbing Joe Allen by the face, sticking his nails into the midfielder's cheeks while laughing for no apparent reason.

Deeney was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver for his actions, but the FA have delved further, due to Oliver telling them that he did not see the specific act. 

According to Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson, the player has since been charged, with former referees making a determination after viewing footage of the incident.

The Watford forward has until 6pm to respond to the FA's charge. Allen, meanwhile, has said that he's over the incident, describing Deeney as a 'good guy'.

"It was handbags really," he explained after the match. "I really like Troy, he is a good guy, and a really good player. It was nothing personal.

"We were clinging on and expecting the ball back. They were chasing the equaliser and decided to play on. I'm disappointed to get a yellow because I'm now walking a bit of a tightrope. These things happen."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters