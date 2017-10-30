Watford's Troy Deeney Charged With Violent Conduct Following Joe Allen 'Gouging' Incident

Troy Deeney has been charged by the FA for violent conduct following Watford's 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Hornets striker got involved in a stoppage-time brawl when emotions spilled over after his hesitance to return the ball to Stoke, after the Potters had sportingly kicked it out because of an injury concern.

Troy Deeney facing three-match ban after FA charge over Joe Allen fracas https://t.co/mYP0u44AKC pic.twitter.com/ytndX8XdTM — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) October 30, 2017

He was shown pushing Ryan Shawcross to the ground and then grabbing Joe Allen by the face, sticking his nails into the midfielder's cheeks while laughing for no apparent reason.

Deeney was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver for his actions, but the FA have delved further, due to Oliver telling them that he did not see the specific act.

According to Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson, the player has since been charged, with former referees making a determination after viewing footage of the incident.

Three former professional match officials reviewed Troy Deeney incident today. All unanimously agreed he should be charged by FA. (2/2) — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) October 30, 2017

The Watford forward has until 6pm to respond to the FA's charge. Allen, meanwhile, has said that he's over the incident, describing Deeney as a 'good guy'.

"It was handbags really," he explained after the match. "I really like Troy, he is a good guy, and a really good player. It was nothing personal.

"We were clinging on and expecting the ball back. They were chasing the equaliser and decided to play on. I'm disappointed to get a yellow because I'm now walking a bit of a tightrope. These things happen."