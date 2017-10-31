17 English Clubs Will Be Scouting Celtic Duo During Their Clash Against Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Celtic play host to German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the reverse fixture of matchday three, in which the Bavarians ran out eventual 3-0 winners despite a gutsy performance from Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Hoops have performed well in this season's Champions League campaign, including a notable performance away to Anderlecht where they walked away with all three points having grabbed a 3-0 victory over the Belgian champions.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Tuesday night certainly won't be an easy task for the Scottish club, but the home advantage, especially at a stadium as rocking as Celtic Park, will certainly give them the spirit to topple one of Europe's very best.

In addition to it being a huge European night, the Daily Record have reported that 17 English clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, will be scouting Celtic duo Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele, who continue to impress with their recent performances.

It is reported that together, they have a combined transfer value of £50m, with Moussa Dembele's impressive performances meriting a call up to the French national team, while Tierney recently signed a new six year deal with his boyhood club, so his market value is likely to skyrocket.

The evolution of Kieran Tierney pic.twitter.com/9gh0ydaOxX — Focus on Celtic (@FocusOnCeltic) October 30, 2017

Tuesday night's game promises to be one full of passion, with both sets of fans set to provide an incredible atmosphere as is customary with these two clubs. Brendan Rodgers' side could be in with a real chance of qualification should they walk away with all three points, but it certainly won't be easy.