Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Offers Positive Update on Injured Trio

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has delivered a positive injury update regarding the absences of three key first-team individuals for his side.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Arsenal's home clash with Crvena Zvedza in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, the Frenchman remains upbeat that the Gunners' absentees could soon make their comebacks.

The North Londoners are currently without the injured trio of defender Shkodran Mustafi, midfielder Santi Cazorla and forward Danny Welbeck, however Wenger is targeting a return for all three in the near future.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

On the availability of Mustafi as quoted by footballlondon, Wenger said: "Mustafi will not be back before the [international] break".





The German centre-back sustained an injury to his groin during his side's international with Azerbaijan earlier this month, as Arsenal's defensive resources have been stretched to the limit with team-mate Callum Chambers also on the physio's table.

Without the injured duo out, Per Mertesacker has had to stand in for his compatriot. Whilst Mustafi is a few weeks off a return however, Chambers is nearer to a full bill of health from a hip problem and is in line to play Red Star this week.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"Chambers is back in full training", said the Gunners boss over his English defender.

Midfielder Santi Cazorla has been absent from Arsenal duty now for over a year, after being forced off versus Ludogorets Razgrad in last season's UEFA Champions League, with what appeared at the time to be a minor complaint.

The last 12 months for the Spaniard have been a torturous time for the former Villarreal and Malaga man, with the problem now centered on a plantaris injury in his achilles.

The 32-year-old is still some way off a return to training, but Wenger is hopeful Cazorla could begin light training by Christmas.

"The first signs are positive", said Wenger, "but still he has not played for one and a half years. He is not in full training yet, he needs a few games with the reserve team. So I think if all goes well, it will be after Christmas."

Wenger also spoke on the recoveries of Danny Welbeck and David Ospina. "Welbeck has a groin problem, I think it will be two to three weeks before he is back. He will not be back before the international break.

"Ospina is not very bad, he has a grade one [groin problem] so it's just a couple of weeks. He has a chance to be available against Belgrade."