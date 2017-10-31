Atletico Madrid Closing in on €40m January Swoop for Sampdoria Midfield Ace

Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira could be on his way to Spain to join Atletico Madrid in January, according to reports in Italy.

Goal's Italian site has reported that Los Rojiblancos will snap up the midfielder in a



€40m deal at the turn of the year.

Torreira's displays for Sampdoria this term have helped cement his side in sixth position in the fledgling Serie A table, and Atleti are now looking to bring the Uruguayan in as a result.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

If he were to depart Italian shores, the 21-year-old would bring in a club-record sale for Sampdoria - a fee that would eclipse the €32m brought in with the sale of Patrick Schick to Roma in the summer.

Torreira has spent the past two seasons with I Blucerchiati after he headed to the Genoa-based club in the summer of 2015 from fellow Italian outfit Pescara.

Since returning from a season-long loan spell with his former club, Torreira has gone on to make 47 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria, and his deep lying midfield role has been key in helping Marco Giampaolo's men compete for a top half place in the past 18 months.

Tackle, pass, dribble, shoot... Lucas Torreira can do it all!



What a player Uruguay got on its hands. Don't waste it! pic.twitter.com/iyZBAzHSZB — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) October 29, 2017

Atletico are expected to conduct a fair bit of transfer business in the January window when their transfer embargo is brought to an end, and boss Diego Simeone will be keen to strengthen his first-team squad with a few additions as he looks to keep pace with La Liga's current top three.

Atleti team are already set to be bolstered by the permanent arrivals of Vitolo and Diego Costa, but another midfielder to provide competition wouldn't go amiss in Spain's capital.

Torreira will next be in action for Sampdoria in Saturday's Italian top flight derby with Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

