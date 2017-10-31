Bayern Munich travels to Scotland to take on Celtic in a pivotal Champions League group B match.

Bayern is currently second in the group with six points, trailing leaders PSG by three points after the French side routed Bayern 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in September. Bayern beat Anderlecht and Celtic in the first round of games to keep the German champions in position to qualify for the round of 16.

Celtic, the reigning champion of Scotland, sit third with three points. Celtic will need to pull off a massive upset and beat Bayern to have any chance of reaching the knockout round.

Bayern cruised past Celtic 3-0 when the two sides played in Germany on Oct. 18.

See how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.