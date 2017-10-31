Former Liverpool Flop Ryan Babel Opens Up About Rafa Benitez Relationship & Biggest Reds Regrets

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has opened up on his troubled time at Anfield, discussing key matters such as the promises he feels his then-boss Rafa Benítez broke, and his real regrets over his time spent with the Merseyside club.

In an interview with the Independent, Babel - who played for the Reds for four seasons, scoring just 22 goals in 146 appearances for the club - candidly discussed his disappointment in the time he spent playing for Liverpool, where his lack of clinical finishing saw him often lambasted by fans of the Reds.





Addressing his relationship with Rafa Benítez, the Dutchman claimed: "He promised me certain things at this time to help me develop which I thought was the same as Ajax but at a different pace"

"But from the start I felt basically left out, by myself, no help and that was of course very difficult for a 20 year old. I had really to become an adult very quick and adapt. It was up and down but at the same time I had a great experience there. I learnt a lot. When I look back I could have done things differently but at the same time I also think I could have got more guidance"





Babel also went on to express his regrets at the lack of impact he made at Liverpool.





He added: "I wish I just had more help to adapt and improve that. By the third year, fourth year it was too late and people called me lazy, all kinds of names. For a 20 year old the gap from Holland to England is massive. That’s a fact. Not all players are able to settle in directly from day one."

Babel now plays for Turkish giants Beşiktaş, and has found success after being moved from the forward position out wide as a winger.





So far this season the 30-year-old has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 15 appearances. His side are currently top of their Champions League group, with an impressive three wins out of three so far.