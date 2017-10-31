Former Man Utd Midfielder Claims Liverpool Are in Desperate Need of Major Defensive Revamp

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Former Manchester United midfielder and now broadcaster Eamon Dunphy believes Jurgen Klopp is in dire need of a defensive overhaul to fix Liverpool's frailties. 

Speaking on RTE 2FM's Game On, Dunphy did not hold back in his blunt assessment of the changes Liverpool require, following their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham nine days ago. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Dunphy said: "There's something very wrong there. They need a goalkeeper and they need about five defenders.

"He recognises that they are no good but he doesn't know what to do about it. This guy doesn't seem to be able to do it and I don't think he should be managing Liverpool if he can't get the resources from the board to buy good defenders."

Liverpool were heavily criticised following the defeat at Wembley Stadium, with Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Simon Mignolet in particular coming in for criticism for their parts in Tottenham's four goals. 

Dunphy also believes that Liverpool are crying out for a leader in the back line to help marshal their shaky defence.

He continued, stating: "You need to have a leader for your defence, somebody who does the organisation on the pitch like John Terry."

Despite keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield in their 3-0 victory at the weekend, a question mark still remains over the quality of Liverpool's defence. 

Currently sitting 6th, Liverpool have in fact the 6th worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, as the likes of relegation-threatened Bournemouth and Swansea have conceded fewer goals than Klopp's side this season. 

