French Giants Enter Race for Leicester Wantaway Riyad Mahrez According to Report

See All Photos
By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Riyad Mahrez's transfer saga is still ongoing from the summer, with Ligue 1 side Marseille the latest club to be linked with the star winger.

Mahrez made a request to be allowed to leave Leicester last summer, after the club failed to put up any real defence of their Premier League. However, despite links with Roma, Arsenal and (more tentatively) Real Madrid, nothing materialised.

The 26-year-old Algeria international has not yet given up on a move away from the King Power Stadium by all accounts and while new Foxes boss Claude Puel is said to be attempting to 'seduce' Mahrez into staying, he may have a fight on his hands with Marseille interest in a January deal.

That is according to Catalan source Mundo Deportivo, who claim the French giants could make a €30m move for Mahrez - a figure similar to the amount they landed another wantaway Premier League star Dimitri Payet from West Ham, one year ago.

Puel, a one-time manager of Marseille's Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco, is determined to keep his best players, in spite of an underwhelming start to the 2017/18 season. However, he also admitted that he understands his players' frustrations post-title win.

“It is down to me to make these players want to stay by the fact we are playing good football. I have always got to attract them, to seduce them," he said.

“It is normal for a player, if they win the title and play Champions League, that sometimes there is disappointment, frustration because now they know the high level."

Mahrez's suitors Marseille are in fine form in Ligue 1 and are undefeated domestically since September, having won four of their last six league outings.

In addition to Payet, they also boast former Premier Leaguers Florian Thauvin, Patrice Evra, Jordan Amavi and Clinton N'Jie among their current ranks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters