Gary Neville Likens Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho to Floyd Mayweather Following Waves of Criticism

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has likened Jose Mourinho to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather - claiming that he uses his defensive philosophy as a weapon against opponents to great effect.

Mourinho has been on the receiving end of some criticism recently. After holding out for a draw against Liverpool at Anfield, United went and beat Tottenham 1-0 last weekend - something that has drawn a lot of unwanted attention for defensive displays.

But now, Gary Neville has come to the manager's defence, claiming Mourinho gets into the heads of opposing managers:

"[Tottenham's] Mauricio Pochettino and [Liverpool's] Jurgen Klopp have got wonderful reputations for being attacking coaches," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"But Mourinho is a little bit like Mayweather at times. Mayweather is called boring at times, where he uses defence as a weapon, let's people punch themselves out.

"Jurgen Klopp in that game a few weeks ago didn't feel he could fully go for it, because he felt, 'He's going to do me, I don't want to get done by a Mourinho masterclass'. And I think Tottenham lacked the belief to go for it on Saturday.

"I think he gets into [their] heads, and has them thinking, 'I can't get done on the counter-attack here, he'll do me'. And that's a great coach, to think he can have other coaches spoiling their tactics. So in some ways I think he does deserve more respect, his record is unbelievable."

Mourinho's attention is now temporarily transferred to the Champions League as United host Benfica. The Red Devils have the opportunity to go six points clear at the top of Group A this week should FC Basel lose to CSKA Moscow.