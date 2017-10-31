Harry Kane Linked With Luka Modric Swap Deal in Potential Real Madrid Move

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a blockbuster swap deal, with sources in Spain suggesting a cash-plus-player deal for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane could be in the pipeline.

Diario Gol state that Los Blancos chiefs are desperate to bring in the in-demand Spurs striker to Santiago Bernabeu, and could be prepared to part with one of their own prized assets as part of the deal.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The report says the Madrid club are prepared to offer former Lilywhite Luka Modric in any potential deal for the English striker, in what would be a sensational return to North London for the Croatian midfielder.

To counter any claims, the Daily Star state that Spurs have no interest in selling Kane and have slapped a £176m price tag on the head of the 24-year-old.

Having baulked at the initial price mooted, Madrid club president Florentino Perez is now keen on a compromise.

That is where Modric fits in. The playmaker joined Spurs back in 2008, in what was a signature arrival for Tottenham with the player linked with the top clubs across Europe.

Modric spent four seasons at White Hart Lane, making 127 appearances and scoring 13 goals. He then left the club for Madrid in 2012, where the 32-year-old is now in his sixth season.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Whilst there would be no doubt as to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's interest in a return for the player, his age would be a factor in any deal with Modric now approaching the latter stages of his career for both club and country.

Real Madrid's shock La Liga loss to Girona over the weekend, has sparked widespread rumours of unrest at the club, with boss Zinedine Zidane coming under pressure.

That has also prompted reports of a mass player exodus next summer, which Modric could now become part of. Whether Spurs will play ball over Kane however, remains an entirely different matter.