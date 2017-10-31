Juventus are believed to be desperately trying to tie down their star forward Paulo Dybala to a new contract, which could be set to include an eye-watering, €230m release clause.

The tenacious player has become a highly popular figure in Turin, and has been pivotal to his side's recent successes on the field, being a part of their last two Serie A title winning campaign.

As reported by elgoldigital, via Calcio Mercato, Juventus would be hoping to ward off the advances of Europe's top sides, with a release clause that is just €1m over the world record fee that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Brazilian sensational Neymar in the summer transfer window.

5 - Paulo Dybala has scored 5 free kick goals in Serie A since 2016/17, more than any other player in the Top 5 leagues. Joya. pic.twitter.com/wE2taoWetC — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 26, 2017

The Juventus talisman has been particularly impressive so far this season, and has scored 13 goals in his opening 16 matches for the Old Lady. The pacy Argentinean international has truly taken Serie A by storm, and has scored two hat-tricks already this season. As some suggest the club are losing their grip on Serie A, Dybala's continued form for the team is crucial.

Juve have managed to win the last six domestic league title's on the bounce, as their talented side came into its prime and laid waste to the inferior opposition around them.

However, the likes of Roma, Napoli and Lazio are now starting to emerge as contenders for their crown, and Juventus are currently sitting third in the table, three points off current leaders Napoli.

Massimiliano Allegri's side travel to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League this evening, where they currently sit three points behind a rampant Barcelona side. Juventus left it late to beat Sporting earlier in the month in their first meeting, with Mario Mandžukić providing the crucial late goal to grab his side the precious three points.