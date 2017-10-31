LeBron James' Halloween Costume is Absolutely Terrifying

Nothing like a 6-8 clown coming right at you.

LeBron James had his annual Halloween party on Monday night, and instead of spending his time trolling the Warriors he decided to get into the holiday spirit. James' Halloween costume is legend status, as he spent the night as a giant version of Pennywise.

I'm not going anywhere near that Halloween party.

LBJ is a beast on the court, but as we've gotten to know more of his off the court personality, we've realized he's basically just a giant goofy kid. Of course, he's a great role model as well, but Halloween always brings out our inner youth, and James is no exception.

LeBron James killing it in the Pennywise costume 🎃 https://t.co/XdmZmPwbic pic.twitter.com/ZuYHTfITCd — theScore (@theScore) October 31, 2017

Stay as far away from the 12up office as possible, LeBron. Not that we had to ask, anyway.