Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Warns Starlet Rhian Brewster Off the Alcohol After U17s Wold Cup Success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to congratulate academy prospect Rhian Brewster after firing England U17's side to World Cup glory in India.

As quoted by the Daily Express, Klopp was full of praise for the tournament's Golden Boot winner, although was quick to extinguish any ideas of a wild celebration when he and the rest of the England squad return home.

5 Things to Know About Liverpool and England's U17 World Cup Hat-Trick Hero Rhian Brewster @Danyoude5 https://t.co/DqX9PLswqe — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 26, 2017

Klopp said: "Rhian, congratulations from Liverpool. You scored one or two or three? Only one? Congratualtions, we are really proud.

"Our best regards here from Liverpool, have a nice party, but no alcohol. Have a nice party with Coca-Cola and Fanta or whatever. See you soon."

The comments from Klopp, although well intentioned, might seem a little hypocritical given he recently told a fan in an interview that his own favourite beverage is "beer".

Jurgen Klopp's favourite drink is beer. Didn't even mention a specific type. Just beer. pic.twitter.com/erfdCcjNSt — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 26, 2017

Rhian Brewster enjoyed a terrific U17 Wold Cup for England, finishing as the tournaments top scorer after scoring success hat tricks against USA and Brazil, before scoring another in the 5-2 victory against Spain in the final.

Brewster also received the Bronze Ball for his performances in India, whilst his compatriot Phil Foden won the Golden Ball, after being named the player of the tournament.