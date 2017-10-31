Liverpool Set Sights on Mexican Youngster After Impressive World Cup Campaign

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly eager to sign Mexican forward Diego Lainez following on from an impressive string of performances at the U17's World Cup.

The 17-year-old, who turns out for Liga MX side America, was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Mexicans - who were knocked out of the competition by Iraq in the round of 16.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Lainez perform, and are said to be very impressed - prompting the club to pay close attention to the striker in the coming months. Lainez only made his professional debut in March 2017 - featuring against Brazilian outfit Santos.

Since arriving back to Club America, he's already been thrown back into the first team, managing 73 minutes in their recent cup game against Cruz Azul after his return from India.

Miguel Tovar/GettyImages

Lainez is said to be Mexico's most exciting talent to come through the youth system at the moment, and this news only adds to an otherwise enjoyable weekend for Reds fans.

Jurgen Klopp's men ended their run of three Premier League matches without a win on Saturday with a dominant 3-0 victory over Huddersfield.


Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum handed the Merseyside outfit all the points, lifting them to sixth in the league - three points behind fifth placed Arsenal.

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Champions League, as they prepare to host Maribor on Wednesday night. The team will be in high spirits and confident of another win after the last time they faced the Slovenian club - a record breaking 7-0 win away from home.

