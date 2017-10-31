Man City Veteran Yaya Toure Hints at Potential Serie A Switch Ahead of Citizens Clash With Napoli

Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed that he almost moved to Italy several times throughout his career and still refuses to rule out the possibility of a switch to Serie A.

This revelation comes ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Napoli in San Paolo on Tuesday and Toure is excited for a "spectacular" atmosphere.

Inter are said to have attempted to sign the Ivorian on multiple occasions during the tenure of Roberto Mancini, but the Ivorian, who is now 34, reiterates that he hasn't any regrets for turning them down in favour of the Citizens.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Goal) Yaya said: "There were several contacts with Italian football in the past, but then I followed different, important paths like Barcelona and Manchester City."

Upon being questioned about the possibility of a move to the Italy in the future the midfielder teased: "Never say never."





Ahead of City's return to San Paolo, Toure recalled his memories of their last visit - a 2-1 defeat to Napoli in 2011.

"The thing that struck me the most was the crowd. They are really passionate, spectacular supporters," Toure added.

Man City Fans Banned From Bringing Belts Into Stadio San Paolo by Napoli After Etihad Trouble @tomprocterr https://t.co/vqI3H8OZRW — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) October 31, 2017

"The San Paolo is a stadium which doesn't leave you indifferent, even as an opponent. Support like that of the Napoli fans gives extra strength to their team."

"I'm not afraid as a City player, but I am concerned by the lift they give to the home team... In moments of difficulty, fans like Napoli's can be decisive."