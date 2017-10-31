How to Watch Manchester United vs. Benfica: Champions League Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Manchester United vs. Benfica on Oct. 31.

By Nihal Kolur
October 31, 2017

Benfica travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match.

The Portuguese club enters Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Manchester United two weeks ago. Rui Vitória's side are winless in three Champions League matches on the season while scoring one goal and allowing eight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won their first three Champions League matches and sit in first place on the Group A table with 9 points. The Red Devils are in excellent form after defeating Tottenham 1-0 in league play on Saturday and will look to add to their group stage lead.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters