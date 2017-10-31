Benfica travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match.

The Portuguese club enters Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Manchester United two weeks ago. Rui Vitória's side are winless in three Champions League matches on the season while scoring one goal and allowing eight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won their first three Champions League matches and sit in first place on the Group A table with 9 points. The Red Devils are in excellent form after defeating Tottenham 1-0 in league play on Saturday and will look to add to their group stage lead.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.