Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Discusses Liverpool & Tottenham Title Hopes

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has discussed the title hopes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool; claiming that although they're close to being able to pull it off - they aren't yet at the same level as other title challengers.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League table (twelve points off leaders Manchester City), whereas Spurs occupy third (eight points adrift from the Citizens) - and after Tottenham's defeat to the Red Devils at the weekend, Neville seems to believe that neither team have the ability to lift the trophy come May:

“Liverpool and Tottenham would love to win the league, they’re just not quite there,” He told Sky Sports (via the Sport Review).

Despite demolishing Arsenal 4-0 in August, and holding Man Utd to a draw at Anfield already this season, Liverpool have also succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Man City as well as a 4-1 loss to Spurs - leaving them level on points with Burnley after 10 games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Tottenham are fresh off the back of a 1-0 defeat to United, and despite some impressive performances this season already, Neville doesn't seem to think they have the ability to win the title yet.

Draws at home to the likes of Swansea and Burnley, as well as a 2-1 loss to Chelsea tells Neville that although they've come close to topping the league in the previous two seasons, they're still not at the required level to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time.

Both sides now turn their attention to Wednesday night's Champions League action. While Liverpool host Maribor (who they have already beaten 7-0 this season), Spurs face off against Real Madrid - who are looking to achieve their third European title in the same amount of seasons.

