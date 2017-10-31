AS Monaco Midfielder Fabinho Reveals He Was Denied PSG and Manchester United Moves

AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho has revealed his frustration after moves to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were blocked during the course of the past year.

In an interview with French publication Nice Matin, the 24-year-old Brazilian told of his club's refusal to allow the player a move away to either the Premier League or north to Paris, and a switch to Les Parisiens.

Fabinho said: “During the window it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying. I was closer to leaving than staying.

“Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere."

Despite his sentiments, the versatile Brazilian has been a regular in Leonardo Jardim's set-up playing 14 games in all competitions this term.

Fabinho is contracted to the club until 2019 and for now is keen not to 'clash' with his current employers, having settled his problems internally for now at least.

“Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum", the player states. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that.

“I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page.”

Having seen team-mates Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernard Mendy all depart the French champions for pastures new, Fabinho was linked with a move to England once more, and also a reunion with Mbappe at Parc des Princes.

With a move failing to materialise however, there is more than a hint of resentment over the club's decision to block a move.

“I could not forget about what the club had promised me. I was sure I was right and I thought about fighting for it.





“But I discussed it with my friends, my family, my agent, it was not an easy decision.

“The image it would have given was not me. Even if it was the only solution, I did not want to clash with the club.”