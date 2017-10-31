This Quote Shows How Lonzo Ball Looks Up to LeBron

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

LeBron James is perhaps the greatest player ever to pick up a basketball, so it makes sense that he's an inspiration for those who are lucky enough to share a court with him.

Lonzo Ball has yet to play LeBron in an NBA game, but the rookie's quote about taking responsibility for a loss to Utah shows his reverence for the king of the NBA.

Currently 2-4, the Lakers have not been playing up to their potential as one of the NBA's hot young teams, and Ball says that that starts with him.


When asked about the Lakers' stagnant offense, Ball took responsibility for their painstakingly slow pace.

Ball's obviously got a long way to improve as a player, but this level of accountability this early on shows he's got a good head on his shoulders...hip hop opinions aside, of course.

