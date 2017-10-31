Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Seen Watching Match Highlights After Girona Defeat

After a disappointing loss to newly promoted Girona last weekend, boss Zinedine Zidane was seen watching highlights from the game on the team bus a few hours after the match was played out.

News outlet Cuatro showed the clip and highlighted that Zidane was analysing the game soon after it had happened, proving him to have a very keen eye for detail when looking at what went wrong for Madrid that evening.

The French boss, who recently won Manager of the Year at FIFA's The Best Awards along with his team's star man Cristiano Ronaldo winning Player of the Year, currently sits eight points off pace-setters Barcelona and is being put under a lot of pressure by Madrid fans. Zidane, however, will be sure to learn from the defeat.

Defender Sergio Ramos said, "We do not ignore the situation in Girona but it is true that it was a bittersweet feeling because we can not leave more points. On the bus we are going to his world, making self-criticism with his films. Zidane is watching the game. The usual thing in this team is to analyse everything the next day."

It is respectable how much effort Zidane puts in as a manager, however Sky Sports' Guillem Ballague believes that it is his way of managing Los Blancos that could be a hindrance to their performances.

In a recent Sky Sports' article he said, "But when things start to go wrong you need less of the man-manager and more of the coach. You don't get that from Zidane. He depends far too much on individual quality rather than the collective team."