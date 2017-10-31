REVEALED: What Agent Provocateur Dele Alli Said to Ashley Young to Ignite Scolding Response

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

The exchange of words that took place between Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United wide-man Ashley Young on Saturday afternoon have been revealed; and there is a clear winner as to who gave the stronger diss.

The Red Devils' win over Spurs on Saturday kicked off what was to be a fiery day of Premier League football. In a weekend where Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct for almost strangling Joe Allen to death, and where Mark Noble and Ruben Loftus-Cheek threatened to re-enact Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam; Alli and Young had their own little spat to get things started.

After the United man had become victim to a heavy challenge from Serge Aurier, Alli walked past - seemingly eager to stir up a bit of drama:

"You should retire with a zimmer frame." he said, according to Manchester Evening News.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, in an obvious bid to stir up his opponent, Young's fiery tongue managed to win him the battle - with a quick-witted, savage put-down:

"When you win the Prem (Premier League) let me know." Young can be seen as saying on camera.

The match eventually ended with a 1-0 victory to Jose Mourinho's men. French attacker Anthony Martial eventually broke the deadlock on 86 minutes after a lovely flick from Romelu Lukaku, and the home side came away with all three points.

This result leaves Spurs in third, while United begin to try and claw their way back to the top of the league. Manchester City now sit five points clear having overcome West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

