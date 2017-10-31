Sean Dyche Thanks His Players for Making His 5-Year Burnley Anniversary So Special

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was full of praise for his players after they toasted his fifth year in charge of the Clarets with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Magpies put up a solid performance, but Jeff Hendrick's goal in the 74th minute separated the sides in a game of very few clear-cut chances to earn Burnley their first win over the Toon since 1983.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to the club website about his special day, Dyche said: "It’s a very good anniversary, regardless of tonight, but when you get a win like that of course it rubber-stamps a very good day.


“It was a hard-fought win and I felt we just about edged it it. We defended very well, but we also tried to probe for an opening and when a chance finally came it was a brilliant cross from Johann and a great finish from Jeff."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Burnley's star striker Chris Wood was ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury, but Ashley Barnes came in and had a great game on his 28th birthday, much to his manager's delight.

“Barnesy has come in tonight out of the blue after we made a late decision to leave Woody out and ran so hard, it was like he’d been playing every week.

“I commend all my players on their professionalism they show when they are not in the team because that’s a powerful thing. It can be difficult when you are not playing, but they all work so hard, so that when their chance comes, they are ready to take it.” 

The Clarets leapfrog Newcastle in the Premier League table, rising up to an impressive seventh, and amid speculation linking Dyche to the Everton job, the Burnley boss was hesitantly excited by the development of his project at Turf Moor.

“There are signs that the team is progressing. We enjoy these moments, don’t get me wrong, but there’s always another game around the corner, so we’re looking to the next one.”

Burnley travel to Southampton next Saturday as they look to build upon their impressive start.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters