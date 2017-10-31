Sean Dyche Thanks His Players for Making His 5-Year Burnley Anniversary So Special

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was full of praise for his players after they toasted his fifth year in charge of the Clarets with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Magpies put up a solid performance, but Jeff Hendrick's goal in the 74th minute separated the sides in a game of very few clear-cut chances to earn Burnley their first win over the Toon since 1983.

Speaking to the club website about his special day, Dyche said: "It’s a very good anniversary, regardless of tonight, but when you get a win like that of course it rubber-stamps a very good day.





“It was a hard-fought win and I felt we just about edged it it. We defended very well, but we also tried to probe for an opening and when a chance finally came it was a brilliant cross from Johann and a great finish from Jeff."

Burnley's star striker Chris Wood was ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury, but Ashley Barnes came in and had a great game on his 28th birthday, much to his manager's delight.

“Barnesy has come in tonight out of the blue after we made a late decision to leave Woody out and ran so hard, it was like he’d been playing every week.

“I commend all my players on their professionalism they show when they are not in the team because that’s a powerful thing. It can be difficult when you are not playing, but they all work so hard, so that when their chance comes, they are ready to take it.”

The Clarets leapfrog Newcastle in the Premier League table, rising up to an impressive seventh, and amid speculation linking Dyche to the Everton job, the Burnley boss was hesitantly excited by the development of his project at Turf Moor.

“There are signs that the team is progressing. We enjoy these moments, don’t get me wrong, but there’s always another game around the corner, so we’re looking to the next one.”

Burnley travel to Southampton next Saturday as they look to build upon their impressive start.