Sky's Spanish Journalist Guillem Balague Insists Real Madrid Are Not a Team Built for the Future

Guillem Balague has claimed Real Madrid are not a team built for the future, and although they've been 'well managed' by Zinedine Zidane, they have also been 'poorly coached.'

The Spanish football expert was speaking on Sky Sports' weekly La Liga podcast to offer his views about the defending champions and their sub-par start to the new season.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

He said, as quoted on skysports.com: "They quite clearly need somebody that allows them to do their thing, and it's not by chance that getting rid of Rafa Benitez and getting Zidane in came from conversations with Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo asking what type of manager they should get in.





"I don't think this year it's going to happen for them, and despite Barcelona not being overly impressive, their football is predictable at times, I don't think Real can catch them, even though we are a long way away. This team under Zidane has been very well managed, but poorly coached."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Los Blancos find themselves eight points behind leaders Barcelona in the league already, having slipped to defeats against Real Betis at home and away at new boys Girona at the weekend.

With the Blaugrana looking solid so far, Madrid have work to do if they are to successfully defend their trophy - something Balague believes they will fail to do.

"This is not a team made for the long run, this is a team made for the big nights. They are superstars, and don't always want to put in the hard work to win leagues."

Zidane's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on England's corresponding third place league side Tottenham at Wembley in thr Champions League.

