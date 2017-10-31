The nominations to become an official candidate for the U.S. Soccer presidency are due Dec. 12, and there remains hope among many that new candidates with tremendous credentials will emerge before then. We recently detailed which potentially good candidates had confirmed they are or are not interested in running for the unpaid position and can now add two more to that list of the latter.

Ivan Gazidis, the chief executive of Arsenal who spent 14 years working at MLS headquarters, confirmed that he loves his Arsenal job and won’t be running in the U.S. Soccer election. Meanwhile, Oliver Luck, a current NCAA executive and former Houston Dynamo president, says he’s happy in his current job and won’t be running for U.S. Soccer president.

Currently, Steve Gans and Paul Lapointe have declared their intentions to run and have the required three nominations to do so. Former U.S. men's great and current Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda has also stated he will be running, as has New York attorney Michael Winograd. Incumbent Sunil Gulati, who has run unopposed since taking the role in 2006, has yet to officially announce if he is running for a fourth term.