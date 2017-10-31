Gazidis, Luck Have No Interest in Running for U.S. Soccer President

David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Remove two more qualified names from consideration for U.S. Soccer president.

By Grant Wahl
October 31, 2017

The nominations to become an official candidate for the U.S. Soccer presidency are due Dec. 12, and there remains hope among many that new candidates with tremendous credentials will emerge before then. We recently detailed which potentially good candidates had confirmed they are or are not interested in running for the unpaid position and can now add two more to that list of the latter.

Ivan Gazidis, the chief executive of Arsenal who spent 14 years working at MLS headquarters, confirmed that he loves his Arsenal job and won’t be running in the U.S. Soccer election. Meanwhile, Oliver Luck, a current NCAA executive and former Houston Dynamo president, says he’s happy in his current job and won’t be running for U.S. Soccer president.

Currently, Steve Gans and Paul Lapointe have declared their intentions to run and have the required three nominations to do so. Former U.S. men's great and current Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda has also stated he will be running, as has New York attorney Michael Winograd. Incumbent Sunil Gulati, who has run unopposed since taking the role in 2006, has yet to officially announce if he is running for a fourth term.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters