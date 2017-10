This...is a close game? Yes, based on scoreline.

The Chiefs thoroughly outplayed the Broncos in the first half, and frankly should've held an insurmountable lead. Instead, Denver has taken advantage of some costly KC mistakes, and is now one score away from tying the game.

Devontae Booker has Denver within striking distance.

Booker was involved in trade rumors to Dallas when the news of the Zeke suspension first dropped. The Broncos weren't interested then, and now we know why.