Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez Reveals Why He Hates Facing New Signing Sead Kolasinac in Training

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has opened up on why new teammate Sead Kolasinac is so difficult to play against - highlighting both his strong physical and technical capabilities.

Kolasinac put in a brilliant shift on Saturday afternoon against Swansea. After going a goal down to the South Wales outfit, the full-back put his name on the score-sheet to draw level with the Swans before setting up Aaron Ramsey to secure the Gunners all three points.

And now, his Chilean teammate Sanchez has paid tribute to the defender - admitting that he struggles against Kolasinac in training.

“It’s tough [against him in training] because he’s strong and he’s hard to get around!” Alexis told Arsenal Player. “He’s a very experienced player and he’s really strong.

“When it matters [in games], he finds me and makes good passes so I can score. He is an intelligent player who can create good goal-scoring opportunities.

“He’s already demonstrated his quality. He’s scored goals, provided assists and shown what he can do both in European and league games.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Bosnian has made an immediate impact since his free transfer from Schalke in the summer. The 24-year-old has notched up two goals and four assists already in his debut campaign in England's top flight, and seems to be loving life in north London.

However, the same can't quite be said for Sanchez. With the 28-year-old's contract expiring in the summer, Alexis is reportedly eager to leave Arsenal after failing to engineer a move to Manchester City in the summer.

Reports have altered in recent weeks. After City were said to be willing to spend £20m on Sanchez in January, more claims were made that the Gunners would hold out for £30m for their main man. Now it seems that the Citizens are happy to wait for Sanchez's contract expiry, and can pick him up for nothing come June.