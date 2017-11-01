Barcelona Fear Losing Another Brazilian to PSG as French Giants Eye Up Liverpool's Coutinho

The saga of Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, the fog that once shrouded this story has become even more unclear, as Barcelona – his main suitor – seek greater certainty before they attempt a move for him again in January.

Bleacher Report claim that French club, Paris Saint-Germain are now looking at the Brazilian. Barcelona's pride was truly bruised last summer, losing star Brazilian, Neymar to PSG, and failing miserably to replace him with a Brazilian of their own in Coutinho.

According to the Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) the Catalan club are looking for stronger assurance on Coutinho’s availability before they expend all their efforts in January to sign him. A repeat of the failed summer activity is something that Barcelona will be hoping not to repeat.

Barcelona will want to distance themselves from last summer's futile attempts of trying and probing at Liverpool’s stout resolve, despite the Brazilian pleading to leave.





Barcelona ended their pursuit for Coutinho, signing French wonder kid Ousmane Dembélé from Dortmund, but they are to return in January for the Brazilian.

However, there are more problems that have stepped in the way of signing Coutinho. Barcelona’s monumental wage bill has said to be a potential barrier. The Brazilian might have to take a wage cut if he is to leave Merseyside.

Enter French club, PSG, who have shown of late that money isn’t an issue for them. Barcelona, will rightfully be fearful of PSG’s interest in their target.

With fellow Brazilians already on their team, PSG will be hoping to send both Neymar and Dani Alves to try seduce Coutinho to join the french outfit.