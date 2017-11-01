Barcelona Fear Losing Another Brazilian to PSG as French Giants Eye Up Liverpool's Coutinho

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

The saga of Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, the fog that once shrouded this story has become even more unclear, as Barcelona – his main suitor – seek greater certainty before they attempt a move for him again in January.

Bleacher Report claim that French club, Paris Saint-Germain are now looking at the Brazilian. Barcelona's pride was truly bruised last summer, losing star Brazilian, Neymar to PSG, and failing miserably to replace him with a Brazilian of their own in Coutinho.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to the Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) the Catalan club are looking for stronger assurance on Coutinho’s availability before they expend all their efforts in January to sign him. A repeat of the failed summer activity is something that Barcelona will be hoping not to repeat.

Barcelona will want to distance themselves from last summer's futile attempts of trying and probing at Liverpool’s stout resolve, despite the Brazilian pleading to leave.


Barcelona ended their pursuit for Coutinho, signing French wonder kid Ousmane Dembélé from Dortmund, but they are to return in January for the Brazilian.

However, there are more problems that have stepped in the way of signing Coutinho. Barcelona’s monumental wage bill has said to be a potential barrier. The Brazilian might have to take a wage cut if he is to leave Merseyside.

Enter French club, PSG, who have shown of late that money isn’t an issue for them. Barcelona, will rightfully be fearful of PSG’s interest in their target. 

With fellow Brazilians already on their team, PSG will be hoping to send both Neymar and Dani Alves to try seduce Coutinho to join the french outfit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters