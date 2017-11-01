Bayern Munich 'Shortlist' Arsenal Pair in Shock January Transfer as Heynckes Targets More Firepower

Arsenal duo Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette have been identified as potential new recruits by Bayern Munich and it is suggested that the club will look to bring one of the forwards to Bavaria in January, according to German publication Bild.

Jupp Heynckes' side will look to add to their striking options during the winter transfer window in an attempt to provide Robert Lewandowski with sufficient competition in the Bayern Munich first-team.

With Thomas Müller mostly being used just behind Bayern's Polish striker this season, by both Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti, the club are looking for an out and out goalscorer to join their ranks.

Despite only joining Arsenal over the summer, French striker Lacazette is considered as a serious option to challenge Lewandowski's place in the Bayern Munich first-team.





The former Lyon star could be swayed about a move because of the prospect of linking up with a good friend and former teammate, Corentin Tolisso, at the Allianz Arena.





However, the Gunners would demand an astronomical fee to part ways with their star striker, especially given the outrage that would be felt in the stands at the Emirates.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The surprise addition to Bayern's shortlist is England international Welbeck.

The injury-prone striker has a far from impressive goalscoring record in north London and although his pace and power will bring something unique to the Bayern attack, Lewandowski will not have his first-team place under threat should the ex-Manchester United striker move to Bavaria.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, a 23-year-old striker brought in from third division side VfL Osnabrück at the start of August, was recently given a chance in the Bayern Munich first team.

Despite an impressive cameo in Bayern's victory over RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup, the Ghanian U20 international isn't seen as a long-term competitor by the Bayern hierarchy.