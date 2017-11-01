Diego Maradona Hails Liverpool's 'Brilliant' Mohamed Salah After Impressive Start to Season

Diego Maradona has heaped praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after his impressive start to the season.

The Argentinian legend is not alone in his praise for the Egypt international, who has excelled since arriving at Anfield for a club record fee from Roma in the summer.

He won the Premier League's Player of the Month awards for August and September and has top scored for Liverpool with eight goals in all competitions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And Maradona has joined those hailing the impact of the former Chelsea man.





"Salah is a brilliant player who can move right and left, and he can score goals using his leg as well as his head," he said, quoted by the Mirror. "Salah learnt more of his talents in Italy (with Roma and Fiorentina) and his performance looks like the Italians."

The 25-year-old's last minute penalty against Congo last month helped Egypt qualify for their first World Cup since Italia '90.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Maradona, who inspired Argentina to World Cup success in 1986, offered some advice to the North African nation.





"I advise the Egyptian national team to enjoy participating in the 2018 Russia World Cup," he added. "To participate in the World Cup is a big target for many national teams, so Egypt have to enjoy reaching the World Cup finals."

Salah will next be in action when Liverpool host Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night, looking to replicate his brace in the reverse fixture - a 7-0 win - last month.