Egypt Halve International Workload for Star Winger Mohamed Salah in Major Boost for Liverpool

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of next week’s international break, with Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah, being relieved of some of his duties.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Salah’s workload in the international break has been halved after Egypt cancelled their friendly against the United Arab Emirates, although the winger will be involved in the North African nation's meaningless World Cup Qualifier against Ghana.

The last time Salah played for his country he left a hero, helping his country secure a place in their first World Cup in almost 30 years. The Egyptian scored twice in a 2-1 win over Congo in early October.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Egypt finished top of Group E in African World Cup Qualifier, qualifying with a game to spare. With Egypt already qualified, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Salah’s minutes are limited in the game against Ghana.

Salah has shown his importance to his country, and has already shown his importance to his club Liverpool so far this season. In what has been a season full of inconsistencies for Liverpool, Salah emerges as one of the success stories.

TAREK ABDEL HAMID/GettyImages

The Egyptian has scored five goals in 10 league appearances so far, as well as chipping in three goals in Liverpool’s champions League campaign.

Salah’s limited international duty may seem small, yet significant as Liverpool attempt to work their way back into top-four contention. The health of the Egyptian is paramount, especially with Sadio Mane out injured.