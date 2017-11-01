Ex-Gunners Captain Thomas Vermaelen Could Push for Premier League Return in January

Ex-Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen is apparently unhappy at current club Barcelona, having been limited to as few as 22 appearances, since joining the Catalans in the summer of 2014, and could move to Premier League side Everton in January.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb the veteran defender is now looking to reignite his career with a new club in January, having been a vital asset to Arsene Wenger during his time in England.

The 31-year-old Belgium international is now concerned that his place in the national team is in jeopardy while he remains on the bench with the Spanish giants.

According to the report, Vermaelen actually attempted to leave Camp Nou last summer, but didn't receive any realistic offers. Now, however, Barcelona are actually on the same page as Vermaelen and want to help facilitate a permanent move in the transfer window.

There's currently big interest from two clubs - one being struggling Everton and the other resurgent Inter.

The Italian titans are finally back on track in terms of competing for major honours thanks to new manager Luciano Spalletti and his vision for the club. The Italian coach believes Vermaelen would be a perfect fit for the side, having managed the centre back during his spell at Roma last season.

Unfortunately for Everton, it looks as though a loan deal is close to being agreed between Inter and Barcelona. However, Vermaelen the prospect of a permanent move to Merseyside could yet tempt the Belgian back to the Premier League.