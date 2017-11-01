Former Palace Boss Sam Allardyce Wants Bumper Deal and His Own Backroom Staff for Everton Job

November 01, 2017

Sam Allardyce has said that he wants a survival bonus if he becomes Everton manager and is able to keep the Toffees up, as well as bringing in as many as 10 backroom staff. 

Allardyce believes he is the right man for the job to save Everton's season, but the former England boss wants a two-and-a-half year deal on top of the 'survival bonus' and his own team behind the scenes, according to The Sun

Everton are currently languishing in the bottom three in the Premier League and are bottom of their Europa League group, despite spending upwards of £140m in the summer on the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane. With ambitions of breaking into the top six at the beginning of the season, Everton now find themselves in a relegation battle.  

'Big Sam' has a history of saving teams from the drop, as he had done with most recently with Crystal Palace towards the end of last season. However, Allardyce wants assurances that he will still have a job with Everton if he does manage to salvage their season, and once he has his own backroom staff he can manage the club the way he sees fit. 

Allardyce would be keen to bring in former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as his number two, and is also considering bringing in goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson. 

Shakespeare worked with Allardyce during his brief spell as England manager, and Margetson is currently with his former club Crystal Palace. 

But Allardyce would also want his own staff in the physio and medical teams, which would be an expensive staff overhaul for owner Farhad Moshiri. 

