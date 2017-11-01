Free-Scoring PSG Make UCL History Following Their 5-0 Hammering of Anderlecht

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain made Champions League history on Tuesday, becoming the first team to score 17 goals after just four group stage matches.

Marco Veratti and Neymar put PSG into a 2-0 lead going into half-time in their Champions League match against Belgian giants Anderlecht, with a second half hat trick from left-back Layvin Kurzawa putting the impressive French giants into the record books.

Their 5-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday was the second time they've won by that scoreline in the group stages this season, having dismantled Celtic in the same way on matchday one.

Unai Emery's side have knocked three past Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season, whilst also recording a recording a 4-0 victory in Belgium on matchday three.

PSG's incredible form in the Champions League is not just limited to Europe however, the Parisians currently sit four points clear at the top of Ligue 1 too.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Although dropped points away at Montpellier and Marseille have tarnished an otherwise perfect record, PSG are still unbeaten across all competitions. The French side last tasted defeat on April 30, where Mario Balotelli helped OGC Nice to a 3-1 victory over Emery's side.

PSG will return to domestic action this weekend at the Stade Raymond Kopa where they'll face a resilient Angers SCO. Managed by Stéphane Moulin, who was born in the French capital, Angers are enjoying their third consecutive season in the top flight after securing promotion from Ligue 2 in 2015.

