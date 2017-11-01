How Claude Puel Proved Leicester City Fans Wrong in Opening Win Over Everton

Claude Puel's arrival at the King Power Stadium to be the new manager of Leicester City felt an underwhelming one for many Foxes fans.

The Frenchman had an excellent season at Southampton last season, taking the club to 8th and a League Cup final, but the style of football did not earn approval from the Saints faithful.

Southampton failed to score in their last five home games of the season and were the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League with 41.

Leicester fans were concerned that their counter-attacking football that took them to the Premier League title in 2015-16 could be consigned to the history books.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Those fears were blown away within half an hour of Puel's first game in charge against Everton as Leicester produced a wonderful display.

The 56-year old diverted away from the 4-4-2 formation that brought Leicester so much joy under Claudio Ranieri, opting for a 4-2-3-1. This allows Riyad Mahrez to play in behind Jamie Vardy and allows him to influence the game more so than while on the wing.

Puel also threw up a surprise by including both Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell in the starting line-up.

Chilwell is a solid left back and could well surpass Christian Fuchs in the Leicester pecking order sooner rather than later, but Gray is somewhat of an enigma. He can be brilliant one day and frustrating the next.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Luckily for Leicester, Sunday against Everton proved to be one of Gray's better days and he assisted the second goal - an own goal - after being heavily involved in the first.

Puel also brought out the best of Vicente Iborra. Leicester's summer signing from Sevilla, didn't look comfortable in the 4-4-2 formation, but dropping him back to a central defensive midfield role seemed to work.

It was a great start for Puel and he will be looking to continue Leicester's climb up the Premier League table with victory at Stoke at Saturday.