Jurgen Klopp Expects Tough Test Against 'Organised' Maribor Despite 7-0 Thrashing Last Time Out

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool will face a tough test against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night, despite handing out a 7-0 thrashing to the Slovenian side in their previous encounter.

The Reds were comprehensive winners at the Stadion Ljudski, and sit top of Group E on five points with three games played.


However, Klopp has warned against complacency in the return fixture at Anfield, and expects the game to be far from a repeat of the thrashing in Slovenia.

"They are usually really well organised but it is a football playing side and I don't think they can change this much," he said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by eir Sport.

"We have to do like we did in the first game. Two or three of the goals were because of our pressing situations, when they played and we jumped in, the first goal especially when Mo [Mohamed Salah] put the left-back under pressure with his speed.

"I don't expect a lot of easy spaces. We will have to work for this. If anyone is expecting something like this [7-0 again] I cannot change that."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

With Liverpool only marginally ahead of second-placed Spartak Moscow, and third-placed Sevilla in Group E, Klopp has called on his players to remain "100 percent serious" in order to secure qualification for the last 16.

"We have three more games, nine points, we had the first two games with good performances but not enough points, so there is nothing to waste now," he added.

"We have to be and we will be 100 percent serious. I will make sure of that. If we win at the end 1-0 I am completely happy about it because it means we have three more points."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters