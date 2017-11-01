Jurgen Klopp Expects Tough Test Against 'Organised' Maribor Despite 7-0 Thrashing Last Time Out

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool will face a tough test against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night, despite handing out a 7-0 thrashing to the Slovenian side in their previous encounter.

The Reds were comprehensive winners at the Stadion Ljudski, and sit top of Group E on five points with three games played.





However, Klopp has warned against complacency in the return fixture at Anfield, and expects the game to be far from a repeat of the thrashing in Slovenia.

"They are usually really well organised but it is a football playing side and I don't think they can change this much," he said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by eir Sport.

"We have to do like we did in the first game. Two or three of the goals were because of our pressing situations, when they played and we jumped in, the first goal especially when Mo [Mohamed Salah] put the left-back under pressure with his speed.

"I don't expect a lot of easy spaces. We will have to work for this. If anyone is expecting something like this [7-0 again] I cannot change that."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

With Liverpool only marginally ahead of second-placed Spartak Moscow, and third-placed Sevilla in Group E, Klopp has called on his players to remain "100 percent serious" in order to secure qualification for the last 16.

"We have three more games, nine points, we had the first two games with good performances but not enough points, so there is nothing to waste now," he added.

"We have to be and we will be 100 percent serious. I will make sure of that. If we win at the end 1-0 I am completely happy about it because it means we have three more points."