Juventus Star Alex Sandro Believes His Side Must Improve After Drawing Against Sporting

Juventus defender Alex Sandro admits the Italian side must start doing better after drawing away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Gonzalo Higuain rescued a point for last season's beaten finalists with his 79th minute goal, after Sporting scored early on through Bruno Cesar to give the home side the lead.

The point leaves the Old Ladies three points behind leaders Barcelona in group D, with only two games remaining. Juventus have also endured a mixed start in Serie A this season, as the defending champions are currently third in the league table, also three points behind leaders Napoli.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Brazilian defender Sandro revealed that Juventus must begin to improve their performances, despite also acknowledging that Sporting Lisbon away isn't an easy place to play. According to Juventus' official website, the 26-year-old said: "It was a contest between two very good sides.

"It's never easy to come here and play Sporting on their own patch but we have to improve and we know where, starting from our next training session."

The left-back went a little bit further and identified their defending as a particular area they must strengthen. He continued by saying: "We know what we need to do. We'll head back to Turin now and start knuckling down again because we really can't be conceding goals like the one we let in tonight."

Juventus' next fixture in the Champions League will be a key match in deciding who will finish as group winners when they host Barcelona. But first they face league ties against Benevento and Sampdoria as they bid to keep the pressure on league leaders Napoli.