Juventus Winger Juan Cuadrado Urges his Side Not to Panic After Sporting CP Stalemate

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has pleaded his team to remain calm after being held to a 1-1 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League last night.

The old Ladies fell behind when Bruno Cesar gave the home side the lead in the first half, but Juventus struck back in the second half through a Gonzalo Higuain goal to claim a point.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The draw means Juventus remain three points behind group leaders Barcelona in Group D, after the Spanish side were also held to a draw against Olympiacos.

But Cuadrado, who assisted the goal that earned a point for Juventus, has called for his team to not panic, insisting the result is still a positive one. According to Juventus' official website, the Colombian said: "We made a lot of mistakes - our execution wasn't as good as it could have been.

"But we need to stay calm. The result is still positive. Now we need to go and win the next one. When you play a lot of games, you start to feel that fatigue. But that should not be an excuse. We need to remember that we're a strong side who can get results."

He again backed up his happiness with a point when he took to twitter, saying: "It was not the result we wanted, but glory to God a good point."

The 29-year-old also praised defender Mattia De Sciglio, as the Italian returned to the first team after an injury kept him out for over a month. Speaking about his teammate, Cuadrado continued by saying "it's positive - he slotted back in well and put in a good performance. He just felt a bit of tiredness towards the end."

Juventus now switch their focus back to the league as they face matches against Benevento and Sampdoria in Serie A, before a huge clash against Barcelona in the Champions League which could decide who will win be group.