Kickboxing Champion & Friend of Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Be Released From Prison This Week

Badr Hari, the former K-1 Heavyweight Champion, and longtime friend of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to be released from prison this week, after being handed two years incarceration in February this year for various acts of violence and assault in Amsterdam.



According to Marca, the Moroccan-Dutch athlete will be discharged this week and sent immediately to Morocco, after serving just seven months of his two year sentence. Hari was charged following an aggravated assault on Dutch businessman Koen Everink at the Amsterdam Arena in 2012, as well as various other similar incidents of assault that have shrouded the kickboxer's career.

In spite of 15 years spent at the top of his sport, the fighter is known more for his nefarious charges out of the ring than his successes in it. However, this reputation hasn't stopped the reigning FIFA Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, from developing a strong friendship with convicted kickboxer.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

The pair had been extremely close leading up to Hari's arrest, spending a holiday together in Morocco in 2016, during which time Ronaldo proclaimed in a post on Instagram: "Just Married. Always there to pick you up bro."

Such was the duo's relationship, there were even allegations from some news outlets that the pair were involved romantically, although of course such rumours have never been corroborated.

It remains to be seen whether the four-time Ballon d'Or winner will maintain his friendship with convict, following his liberation this week.

