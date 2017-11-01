Leighton Baines Backs 'Big Character' David Unsworth to Turn Everton's Fortunes Around

Leighton Baines has backed "big character" David Unsworth to lead Everton out of their current mire and help get the club's spluttering season back on track.

The vetern left-back told the Blues' official website that the 44-year-old had what it took to turn the club's form around, and put the happier training sessions at USM Finch Farm as a reason for that belief.



Unsworth was installed as temporary boss of the first team after Ronald Koeman was sacked on 23rd October but has been unable to overturn the Toffees' troubles just yet.

The ex-defender has overseen two defeats in the games he has taken charge of but, despite those losses, the overall performance of the team has improved - something Baines thinks will help swing the pendulum back in Everton's favour soon.

He remarked: “Everyone knows Unsy and he is a big character. There is a lot of his character in the sessions.

“He demands high-tempo training sessions and the lads have been enjoying them. We have only had two games under Unsy and, before the Leicester game, a similar number of training sessions with him.

“It is tough to come in, pick things up and put your stamp on it in such a short space of time – especially with so little time out on the training field. The more time we do spend out there, the better we will get.”

Everton have registered just two wins from their opening 10 league fixtures this term and find themselves stranded in 18th place in the Premier League standings.

The Goodison Park-based outfit are on the verge of seeing their Europa League aspirations ended too with only one point from nine picked up, while they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea a week ago.

In spite of their torrid form, Baines revealed that confidence was still fairly high among the club's senior squad, and he stated that this slump could be reversed given time.

He added: “The key for us is trying to get in front in a game, which is what we will be aiming to do against Watford.

“I have felt confident when we have been going into games, because I have that confidence in the team and the players – but you could understand why people on the outside would not share that confidence at the moment.

"The matches we have played, we knew we were absolutely capable of winning them. We just have to find that performance and, I am sure, once we do, we will get on a run and put it (the disappointing start) behind us.”