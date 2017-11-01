Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Admits He Would Have Loved to Play With Chelsea's Alvaro Morata

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is huge admirer of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

The Liverpool icon made over 700 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 186 goals. During his time at Anfield, he won trophies in competitions including: the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the league cup, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

He also made 114 appearances for England and scored 21 times for the Three Lions, as well as captaining the side between 2010 and 2014.

Since his playing days finished in 2016, Steven Gerrard became a coach at Liverpool's academy, but he also appears as a pundit on BT Sport. While he was on the show on Tuesday, Gerrard revealed he is a big fan of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and labels him as a 'dream' for midfielders.

Morata joined Chelsea in the summer from Real Madrid for £60m, he has since made 15 appearances for the Blues and scored on eight occasions.

Speaking about the striker on BT Sport, the 37-year-old said: "He's been brilliant, I'm a big fan - I would have loved to have played with him at some stage.

"He's a dream for a midfielder, he runs in behind, he has really clever movement in the box, he's strong, he can come short, he can go long and he's settled very quick. He's a great threat for Chelsea."

Gerrard played with top strikers including Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez while he was at Liverpool, so you would expect him to recognise a good striker when he sees one.

Unfortunately, Morata was unable to help Chelsea as they lost 3-0 away to Roma on Tuesday night in the Champions League. But he will be hoping for a greater impact as the Blues take on Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League.