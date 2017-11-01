Luis Figo Claims Real Madrid Are 'Different' to His Galactico Era & Calls for Transfer Patience

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has pleaded with the club not to rush into anything when the transfer window opens in January, despite Los Blancos' poor start to the new La Liga season.

Figo spent five years at the Santiago Bernabéu, moving to the Spanish capital from bitter rivals Barcelona in 2000 for a then-world record fee. 

Now working as an Adviser of management at UEFA, having retired from professional football in 2009, the Sporting CP academy graduate has called on his former side to trust their new philosophy and not revert to a Galácticos system.

"There aren't any players who could improve Real Madrid," the 44-year-old told Bild, as quoted by Marca"It's different to my era.

"Before, Madrid gambled on big stars, but the philosophy has changed now. The club gambles now as well, but on young players, on Spaniards."

Real Madrid currently sit level on points with their city rivals Atlético, however, Barcelona are setting the pace in La Liga this season and are already eight points clear of the reigning Spanish champions.

Firo Foto/GettyImages

Figo is keeping on eye on football in 2018, with the former Portuguese international fancying his home nations chances at the World Cup in 2018. 


However, Germany's success at the Confederations Cup could have swayed the former Real Madrid star into backing die Mannschaft next summer.


"Portugal could be world champions, we have an experienced squad with players who know each other well," he said. "Germany showed the level they are at in the Confederations Cup, the Germans won with what they called a B team."

