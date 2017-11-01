Manchester United's Stamford Bridge Record Implies a Gap May Open Between Manchester Clubs

ESPN's Alex Shaw has recently brought to light Manchester United's away record against rivals Chelsea in the last 15 Premier League seasons, and its not good viewing for United fans going into this weekend's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Since 2002, Manchester United have travelled to London and come away with no points in this Chelsea fixture a total of nine times.

The game has ended in a draw a further five matches, and Manchester United have only won there once, but Shaw is quick to point out that the one win that United do have was against a Chelsea side that had two players sent off.

Man United at Chelsea since 2002:



DLLLDLDLLDWLLDL



That W was vs 9 men. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 1, 2017

Both sides go into this fixture in desperate need of all three points. The visitors need the win to keep the pressure on rivals Manchester City, who host Arsenal in the weekend's other headline game. City are currently five points ahead of United but if results go the Red Devils' way, they could be within two points of City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently sat in fourth place in the table, a single point behind third placed Spurs and level on points with fifth placed Arsenal, only ahead by a better goal difference. If Chelsea grab all three points and results go their way, they will leapfrog into third, only a point behind United.

With four of the top six meeting this weekend there is sure to be some movement in the table as we see Arsenal start to become more established after a rough start to the season, and Manchester United's form seemingly drop from a draw to Liverpool and a loss to Huddersfield, only to be followed up with a 1-0 victory against a Spurs side without Harry Kane.