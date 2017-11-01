Max Allegri Bemoans Juventus' Failure to Secure Early Qualification From Champions League Group

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted it is a 'shame' that Juventus could not secure early qualification for the Champions League last 16 in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri could only draw 1-1 against Sporting, leaving them three points ahead of the Portuguese club in second place with two group games remaining.

The first of those is against Barcelona, and Allegri has stressed that a defeat could make things difficult in the final game against Olympiacos.

“It’s a shame – we’ve not managed to put it beyond doubt. It’s still all to play for, with another two tough games to go,” he said, quoted by the club's official website.

“Against Barcelona, it will be an open game. The last match in Athens risks being hellish.”

On his side's performance against Sporting, Allegri added: “It was a poor first half. Even after the goal there was no reaction from us – we didn’t spring back into life.

“It was better after the interval. The changes around the 70th minute provided more dynamism, as you’d expect, but even once we’d equalised we weren’t very slick in our play.

“We had time to try and turn the game in our favour, but we didn’t do so.

“There clearly needs to be an element of fear to bring the best out of us. We’ll take tonight’s result and we’ll think about approaching Benevento with respect and focus on winning that game.”

Elsewhere in Group D, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw in Greece but remained three points clear at the top.